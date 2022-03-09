Beam Global (BEEM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Beam Global (BEEM) closed at $16.99, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 29.55% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 14.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Beam Global as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, up 41.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.93 million, up 33% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Beam Global. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Beam Global currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

