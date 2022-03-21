Beam Global (BEEM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Beam Global (BEEM) closed at $15.02, marking a +0.74% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.69% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Beam Global as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Beam Global is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.93 million, up 33% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Beam Global should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Beam Global is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

