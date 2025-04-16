Beam Global Announces First EV ARC™ Sales in Romania, Supporting Renewable Energy Transition

Beam Global announces its first sale of EV ARC™ systems in Romania, supporting the country's renewable energy goals.

Quiver AI Summary

Beam Global has announced the sale of its first EV ARC™ systems in Romania, marking a key milestone in the country's shift towards renewable energy in line with EU climate goals. Romania aims for 34% renewable energy production by 2030, creating a growing demand for sustainable transportation solutions. The off-grid, solar-powered EV ARC™ systems provide a construction-free and utility-free method for electric vehicle charging. Beam Global's local reseller, Seltis Glass Design SRL, facilitated this initial sale, highlighting their strong track record in Romania. The company was also recognized for its innovative contributions to sustainable infrastructure at the 2025 Congress of Mayors, where Beam's CEO, Desmond Wheatley, noted the potential for growth in Romania's rapidly developing economy. Beam Global plans to replicate this model of utilizing local partners for market expansion across Europe.

Potential Positives

Beam Global has successfully sold its first EV ARC™ systems in Romania, marking a significant milestone as the country enhances its renewable energy efforts.

The recognition of Beam Global with the Award for Innovation in Sustainable Infrastructure at the 2025 Congress of Mayors underscores the company's contributions to clean mobility and energy efficiency.

Expansion into Romania represents a successful execution of Beam Global’s strategy of leveraging local resellers with proven track records, indicating a scalable model for growth in new markets.

Romania's commitment to increasing renewable energy production aligns well with Beam Global’s offerings, positioning the company favorably for future growth opportunities in the region.

Potential Negatives

Relying on a local reseller for initial sales could indicate the company lacks a direct operational presence in Romania, which may limit customer engagement and support.

Forward-looking statements referenced in the release highlight inherent uncertainties about future performance, potentially raising concerns among stakeholders about growth expectations.

The focus on a single international market (Romania) may expose the company to regional risks, including regulatory changes or economic fluctuations, affecting its overall stability.

FAQ

What is Beam Global's latest achievement in Romania?

Beam Global has successfully sold its first EV ARC™ systems in Romania, marking a significant milestone in sustainable infrastructure.

How does Beam Global support Romania's energy transition?

Beam Global's solar-powered EV ARC™ systems offer an off-grid, utility-free solution, aligning with Romania’s renewable energy targets.

Who is Beam Global's partner in Romania?

The sales in Romania were executed by Seltis Glass Design SRL, a local reseller with a proven track record in energy infrastructure.

What recognition did Beam Global receive in Romania?

Beam Global was awarded the Award for Innovation in Sustainable Infrastructure at the 2025 Congress of Mayors in Romania.

What is the focus of Beam Global's operations?

Beam Global focuses on sustainable energy infrastructure, EV charging solutions, and advanced clean technology for transportation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BEEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $BEEM stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Beam Global



(Nasdaq:



BEEM



), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for transportation electrification and energy security, today announced the sale of its first



EV ARC™



systems in Romania. This expansion marks a significant milestone as the country accelerates its transition to renewable energy in alignment with the European Union’s climate goals.





Romania, targeting



34%



renewable energy production by 2030 under the EU’s Renewable Energy Directive, is increasingly prioritizing clean transportation solutions. Beam Global’s off-grid, solar-powered EV ARC™ systems offer a transportable, construction-free, and utility-free solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy security, perfectly suited to meet the country’s growing demand for sustainable infrastructure.





Beam Global’s first sales in Romania has been executed by its Romanian reselling agent, Seltis Glass Design SRL, with whom the company has an existing successful relationship through its European subsidiary, selling street lighting solutions. This transaction demonstrates the efficacy of Beam Global’s strategy of leveraging external sales partners with proven track records in selling energy and transportation infrastructure products within key territories targeted by the company.





“Beam Global’s products provide a perfect solution for Romania’s electrification of transportation and energy security challenges,” said Alin Tanasi, Managing Director of Seltis Glass Design. “We have been successfully selling infrastructure products to government and enterprise entities in Romania for over a decade. We are excited about the opportunity to present Beam Global’s products to our existing and new customers. Beam Global’s unique benefits and innovative attributes were recognized at the 2025 Congress of Mayors. Many of those are already our customers and relationships. We believe we are off to a very good start and look forward to a successful relationship with Beam Global.”





In recognition of its role in driving innovation and enabling clean mobility, Beam Global was presented with the Award for Innovation in Sustainable Infrastructure at the 2025 Congress of Mayors and Local Administration of Romania. The award, presented by Eduard Dumitrascu, President of the Romanian Association for Smart City and Mobility, was accepted by Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, on behalf of the company and its dedicated team.





“Romania has one of the fastest growing economies in Europe,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “There is significant internal and EU investment in the electrification of transportation and sustainable energy infrastructure. Beam Global’s products are timely and ideally suited to solve for the expanding requirements in Romania. Securing our first sales here through a local reseller and being recognized for the innovative value that our products deliver at a congress of mayors and other government decision makers bode well for our growth opportunities in that country. This is another example of how our geographic expansion strategy enables us to increase sales without increasing investment. We intend to continue to replicate this model across the region.”





Beam Global was recognized “for developing and implementing advanced technological solutions that promote clean mobility and energy efficiency, significantly contributing to the transition toward a greener and more sustainable future.”











About Beam Global







Beam Global is a clean technology innovator which develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of clean energy and transportation with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage and vital energy security. With operations in the U.S. and Europe, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, save time and money and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA with facilities in Broadview, IL and in Europe in Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit





BeamForAll.com





,





LinkedIn





,





YouTube





,



Instagram



and





X





(formerly Twitter).







Forward-Looking Statements







This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Beam Global’s actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. Except to the extent required by law, Beam Global expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.







Media Contact







Andy Lovsted





+1-858-324-4617









Press@BeamForAll.com











Investor Relations







Luke Higgins





+1-858-799-4583









IR@BeamForAll.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22c36ea4-fab9-4986-9ea2-2191304d67c6









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57b6353f-9812-48d5-baee-b2ad08c59d70





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.