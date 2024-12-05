News & Insights

Stocks
BEEM

Beam Global achieves BABA Act compliance for off-grid charging platform

December 05, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Beam Global’s (BEEM) EV ARC off-grid charging infrastructure platform has achieved Build America, Buy America – or BABA – Act compliance under the manufactured products designation. BABA compliance ensures that the EV ARC platform, along with the BeamBike and BeamPatrol product lines, are manufactured in the U.S. using sufficient materials sourced from the U.S., meeting federal domestic production requirements. Beam Global’s government customers include the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, FDA, Missile Defense Agency, National Park Service, the Department of Homeland Security and many other key agencies. The patented EV ARC platform is an off-grid, solar-powered energy security and charging solution designed for rapid deployment without construction, electrical work or utility connections. The BABA Act is a provision of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act with the primary goal to bolster domestic manufacturing and ensure that federally funded infrastructure projects use materials and products made in the U.S. Beam Global has been manufacturing products in the U.S. since 2010.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BEEM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BEEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.