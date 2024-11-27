Beam Dental Gains Major Stake in Pacific Smiles

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.
Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has acquired a significant 45.91% voting power in Pacific Smiles Group Ltd through its off-market takeover bid, on-market purchases, and shares held by its associates. This strategic move, involving substantial share acquisitions by Beam Bidco and its associates, signals a strong interest in the dental services company, potentially impacting its market dynamics.
