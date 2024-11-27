News & Insights

Stocks

Beam Dental Gains Major Stake in Pacific Smiles

November 27, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has acquired a significant 45.91% voting power in Pacific Smiles Group Ltd through its off-market takeover bid, on-market purchases, and shares held by its associates. This strategic move, involving substantial share acquisitions by Beam Bidco and its associates, signals a strong interest in the dental services company, potentially impacting its market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.