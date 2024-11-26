News & Insights

Beam Communications Updates Shareholder Structure Notices

November 26, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Limited has released revised Substantial Shareholder Notices, indicating changes in the stakeholding structure involving David Paul James Stewart, Rooke Lane Pty Limited, Carl Cheng Hung, and Patrison (Asia) Limited. These updates could impact investor perceptions and market dynamics surrounding the company’s shares.

