Beam Communications Sets Date for 2024 Annual Meeting

Beam Communications Holdings Limited has scheduled its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) for November 28, offering both in-person attendance at their Mulgrave office and a virtual option via Teams webcast. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy votes in advance, as online voting during the webcast is not available. Detailed meeting materials and registration links are accessible on the company’s website.

