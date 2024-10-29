News & Insights

Beam Communications Reports Strong Cash Receipts and Revenue Growth

October 29, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Limited reported strong cash receipts of $9.8 million, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase and a 6% rise from the previous quarter. The company has seen robust performance in its core product portfolio and a significant 41% increase in annualized subscription revenue, bolstered by a 35% rise in ZOLEO royalty revenue. Despite a temporary trading suspension following an arbitration decision, Beam remains focused on maximizing its investments and maintaining a stable revenue base.

