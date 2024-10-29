Beam Communications Reports Strong Cash Receipts and Revenue Growth

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Limited reported strong cash receipts of $9.8 million, reflecting a 5% year-over-year increase and a 6% rise from the previous quarter. The company has seen robust performance in its core product portfolio and a significant 41% increase in annualized subscription revenue, bolstered by a 35% rise in ZOLEO royalty revenue. Despite a temporary trading suspension following an arbitration decision, Beam remains focused on maximizing its investments and maintaining a stable revenue base.

For further insights into AU:BCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.