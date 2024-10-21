News & Insights

Stocks

Beam Communications Announces Trading Halt Amid Arbitration

October 21, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Ltd (ASX: BCC) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding an unsuccessful arbitration outcome concerning its joint venture with ZOLEO Inc. The halt is expected to remain until an assessment of the arbitration’s impact is completed or normal trading resumes on 24 October 2024.

For further insights into AU:BCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.