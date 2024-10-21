Beam Communications Announces Trading Halt Amid Arbitration

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Ltd (ASX: BCC) has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement regarding an unsuccessful arbitration outcome concerning its joint venture with ZOLEO Inc. The halt is expected to remain until an assessment of the arbitration’s impact is completed or normal trading resumes on 24 October 2024.

