Beam Communications Announces Director Interest Notices

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.
Beam Communications Holdings Limited has announced the initial interest notices for directors David Paul James Stewart and Carl Cheng Hung, highlighting their roles and interests in the company. These disclosures are part of the company’s compliance with Australian Securities Exchange regulations. Investors may find this information relevant for understanding the potential influence of these directors on company strategy and performance.
