Beam Communications Announces Director Departures and Share Sale

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Beam Communications Holdings Limited has announced the departure of two non-executive directors, Peter Andrew Kopanidis and Simon Lister Wallace, with the company revealing that Kopanidis sold 50,000 of his ordinary shares shortly after stepping down. This move may impact investor sentiment as the company undergoes changes in its board composition.

