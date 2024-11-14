News & Insights

Beam Communications Adjusts Board Amid Streamlined Focus

November 14, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Beam Communications Holdings Limited (AU:BCC) has released an update.

Mark Chartres has stepped down as a director from Beam Communications Holdings Ltd to better align the board with the company’s streamlined business focus. Beam, known for its innovative satellite and telecommunications solutions, appreciates Chartres’ contributions and wishes him well. This strategic board adjustment comes as Beam continues to focus on its core strengths, including successful products like the ZOLEO device.

