Beam Bidco Boosts Stake in Pacific Smiles Group

November 14, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has increased its voting power in Pacific Smiles Group Ltd to 25.60% through acceptances and on-market purchases. The company has acquired significant shares in Pacific Smiles, with GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund also securing large stakes as part of the pre-bid preparation. These developments indicate a strategic move by Beam Bidco in its off-market takeover bid for Pacific Smiles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

