Beaird Harris Wealth Management Expands Dimensional Global Bond ETF Stake as Investors Diversify Beyond U.S. Bonds

Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC added 150,747 shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP)

Quarter-end position value increased by $7.74 million, reflecting both trading and price changes

Transaction represented 0.57% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 427,954 shares valued at $23.14 million

Holding represents 1.59% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a February 23, 2026, SEC filing, Beaird Harris Wealth Management, LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 150,747 shares during the fourth quarter. The fund’s quarter-end stake totaled 427,954 shares worth $23.14 million.

What else to know

This buy increased the stake to 1.59% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:DFSD: $153.67 million (10.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DFCF: $137.19 million (9.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:AVLV: $100.72 million (6.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VOO: $91.62 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:DUHP: $77.90 million (5.4% of AUM)

As of February 20, 2026, shares were priced at $55.06, up 7.02% over the past year, with a one-year alpha of -5.93 percentage points versus the S&P 500.

The fund yielded 3.35% in annualized dividends and was 1.82% below its 52-week high as of February 23, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 2.33 billion Price (as of market close 2/20/26) $55.06 Dividend yield 3.35% 1-year total return 1.96 %

ETF snapshot

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF offers broad exposure to global fixed income markets through a systematic investment process. The ETF seeks to provide total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of U.S. and global fixed income securities, including both investment grade and select lower-rated bonds.

The fund's strategy emphasizes diversification across sectors, issuers, and credit qualities, aiming to deliver consistent income and total return. Its transparent structure and focus on risk management provide a compelling option for investors seeking efficient access to global bond markets.

The ETF’s underlying holdings span government, corporate, and securitized debt, with allocations across multiple countries and credit qualities to enhance risk-adjusted returns.

What this transaction means for investors

Many investors rely on bonds to provide steady income and help stabilize portfolios when stock markets become volatile. Rather than concentrating holdings in a single sector, many fixed-income strategies diversify across government bonds, corporate debt, and securitized assets to balance income and risk. Global bond funds extend this approach by spreading investments across multiple countries and interest-rate environments.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF follows that diversified strategy by investing in a wide range of U.S. and international bonds, including government securities, investment-grade corporate debt, and limited exposure to lower-rated credit. Dimensional’s systematic investment process emphasizes broad diversification across issuers, sectors, and regions, aiming to generate income while reducing reliance on any single segment of the bond market.

For investors, the key consideration is how global bonds complement a portfolio that may already be heavily concentrated in U.S. fixed income. Interest-rate cycles, inflation trends, and central bank policies often differ across countries, which can create diversification benefits when bond markets do not move together. Funds like the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF provide exposure to global markets, allowing investors to broaden their fixed-income holdings while maintaining a diversified mix of government and corporate bonds.



