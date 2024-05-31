News & Insights

beaconsmind Group Targets Growth in Spain

Beaconsmind AG (FR:MLBMD) has released an update.

beaconsmind Group, a Swiss SaaS leader in location-based marketing, has announced its expansion into the Spanish market with a focus on the hospitality and gastronomy sectors, eyeing annual revenues of EUR 600,000. The establishment of Socialwave Spain S.L. as a subsidiary is part of beaconsmind’s growth strategy to leverage high digital marketing acceptance in Spain. CEO Jonathan Sauppe expressed excitement for the move, which aligns with the company’s commitment to innovation and customized client solutions.

