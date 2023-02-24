Beacon's (BECN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Margin Falls

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN reported lower-than-expected results for fourth-quarter 2022. Both earnings and revenues missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate after beating in the preceding four quarters. Revenues increased but earnings declined on a year-over-year basis.



Julian Francis, Beacon’s president and CEO, said, “We finished the year with strong results including the highest fourth quarter and full year sales, net income and Adjusted EBITDA in Beacon’s history. We also accelerated greenfield investments, adding 16 locations during the year in key markets creating capacity and expanding our branch footprint. I am pleased to report that we finished the year with strong cash generation and enter 2023 with ample capacity to deploy capital to both growth initiatives and shareholder returns.”



Shares of the company jumped 5.4% in the after-hours trading session on Feb 23, after the earnings release.

Earnings & Revenue Discussion

This distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share, which missed the consensus mark of $1.21.

For the quarter, net sales of $1.97 billion missed the consensus mark of $1.98 billion by 0.6%. The top line grew 12.2% on a year-over-year basis driven by increased sales across all three lines of business, complemented by the higher pricing. Higher demand for residential roofing and complementary products also contributed to growth.



During the quarter, the weighted-average selling price increased 17-18% and volumes reduced 6-7%.

Sales According to Line of Business

Residential Roofing Product: For the reported quarter, sales of this product (comprising 49.1% of the quarterly net sales) were $967.1 million, up 5.1% from the prior year.



Non-Residential Roofing Product: Sales (comprising 28.6% of the quarterly net sales) increased 25.2% from the year-ago quarter to $562.6 million.



Complementary Product: For the quarter, sales of this product (comprising 22.3% of the quarterly net sales) increased 14% year over year to $439.7 million.

Operating Highlights

The gross margin of 26.2% was down 10 basis points (bps) year over year on increased product cost and non-residential product sales mix, which were overshadowed by higher average selling prices for the products. As a percentage of net sales, adjusted operating expenses increased to 18.5% from 17.5% a year ago, owing to increased employment, incentive compensation and inflation.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.5% on a year-over-year basis to $178.5 million, driven by higher net sales and a decline in the numbers of outstanding shares. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 80 bps year over year to 9.1%.

Other Financial Details

As of Dec 31, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $67.7 million compared with $225.8 million at 2021-end. Long-term debt, net was $1.606 billion, slightly down from $1.612 billion at 2021-end.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $401.1 million compared with $166.7 million a year ago.

2022 Highlights

In 2022-end, net sales increased 23.6% to $8.43 billion from $6.82 billion in 2021-end.



Product sales in businesses – residential roofing product, non-residential roofing product and complementary product – increased 17.5%, 41.6% and 17.3%, respectively.



Gross margin declined to 26.5% from 26.7% in the prior year as price-cost improvement was overshadowed by a higher non-residential product sales mix. Adjusted operating expense, as a percentage of net sales, declined 80 bps to 17% than the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 32.7% to $910 million in 2022 from $685.9 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 70 bps to 10.8% compared to the previous year.

First-Quarter 2023 Outlook

In the first quarter of 2023, the company expects net sales to increase approximately 5% on a year-over-year basis. The gross margin is expected to be 25.5%.

2023 Outlook

Net sales growth is anticipated to be between 2% and 4% for 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $810 million – $870 million.



Continuous investments in greenfield locations are expected to yield 15 new locations in 2023. The company expects to repurchase $500 million worth shares.

