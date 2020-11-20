Beacon's (BECN) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Expectations

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN posted impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, mainly backed by solid residential backdrop and stronger gross margins.



Julian Francis, Beacon’s president and chief executive officer said, “Strong execution by our team and a favorable residential backdrop drove record fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA.”



Shares of this largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials gained 18.5% over the past three months against the industry’s 5.1% decline.

Quarter in Detail

Beacon reported adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, which topped the consensus mark of $1.02 by 27.5%. In the year-ago period, it recorded earnings of $1.04 a share. Despite low revenues, aggressive cost-cutting actions aided the bottom line. Solid residential backdrop and gross margins backed by pricing execution, mix and timing bode well.



Net sales of $2,018 million surpassed the consensus mark of $2,017 million by 0.1% but fell 0.6% year over year due to softer demand from non-residential categories and states, partially offset by solid contribution from its industry-leading digital platform that accounted for more than 10% of September sales.



Sales of residential roofing products (accounting for 48% of net sales) grew 6.2%, while non-residential roofing products (22.1%) and complementary products (29.9%) declined 11.7% and 1.5%, respectively.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Quote

Operating Highlights

Gross margin of 25.5% improved 140 basis points or bps sequentially and 120 bps year over year for the quarter. Successful implementation of price increase, timing benefits related to the same and corresponding increase in the cost of goods sold helped the company register higher margin. It also benefited from favorable product mix in the quarter as it experienced stronger sales from higher-margin residential roofing category.



As a percentage of net sales, SG&A remained flat year over year. Adjusted EBITDA grew 12.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin also expanded 120 bps year over year, reflecting strong operating cost-control measures.

Cash Position

At fiscal 2020, Beacon had cash and cash equivalents of $624.6 million, significantly up from $72.3 million at fiscal 2019-end. Long-term debt — net of current portion — was $2.5 billion, in line with the year-ago figure.



Cash provided by operating activities was $479.3 million for fiscal 2020 versus $212.7 million a year ago.

Fiscal 2020 Highlights

Net sales were down 2.3% year over year to $6,943.9 million. Residential roofing product sales grew 0.6%, non-residential roofing product sales decreased 3.4%, and complementary product sales decreased 5.3% from the prior year. Gross margin advanced 10 bps from a year ago to 24.5%. The company reported adjusted net income of $190.1 million, up from $176.2 million in 2019.

Zacks Rank

Beacon Roofing — which shares space with Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR, Fastenal Company FAST and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. BMCH in the Zacks Building Products – Retail industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fastenal Company (FAST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.