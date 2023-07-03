Beacon's (BECN) Four Branch Openings Propel Ambition 2025 Goals

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN — the largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada —recently expanded its reach with the opening of new branches in Ruskin, FL, Jackson, TN, Killeen, TX, and Tyler, TX. These strategic branch openings are aligned with Beacon's Ambition 2025 goals and are expected to fuel the company's growth and success in the coming years.



The new branch in Ruskin, located in Hillsborough County, serves as an additional service point for customers in the Tampa Beacon OTC network. Situated along the Interstate 75 corridor, this branch optimizes deliveries and enhances convenience for contractors involved in residential and commercial projects. By strategically positioning itself in this market, Beacon is poised to capture a larger share of the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater region.



Similarly, Beacon's new branch in Jackson, situated between Nashville and Memphis on Interstate 40, allows the company to tap into the growing residential and commercial construction market in the area. By providing an extensive product range and leveraging digital tools like Beacon PRO+, the company aims to position itself as the preferred supplier for contractors in Jackson.



In Killeen, Beacon strategically opened a branch to cater to the needs of Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) and the surrounding community. With a longstanding history of serving government and military bases, Beacon is proud to support the U.S. Army and its contractors. This expansion allows Beacon to provide specialized services and products tailored to the unique requirements of these customers.



The new branch in Tyler is dedicated to serving lumberyard customers. Its strategic proximity to Interstate 20 enables efficient service to customers in eastern Texas.



These branch openings are part of Beacon's broader growth strategy outlined in its Ambition 2025 goals. By driving above-market growth through footprint expansion, Beacon aims to solidify its position as a leading supplier of building materials. With the opening of 14 greenfield branches so far in 2023 and plans to exceed 15 by year-end, Beacon is making significant progress in achieving its Ambition 2025 goals.



In addition to its organic growth strategy, Beacon has also completed four strategic acquisitions this year. This combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions further strengthens Beacon's market position and enhances its ability to deliver exceptional service to its customers.



In conclusion, Beacon's recent branch openings in Ruskin, Jackson, Killeen and Tyler are pivotal steps toward realizing its Ambition 2025 goals. By strategically expanding its footprint and leveraging its expertise in serving various customer segments, Beacon is well-positioned for sustainable growth and market dominance. Investors can be optimistic about Beacon's future prospects as the company continues to progress toward its ambitious goals and strengthen its position in the building materials industry.

Shares of Beacon have surged 57.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 6.9% rise. The company is benefiting from solid expansion plans and digital initiatives. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to $6.43 per share from $6.41 per share over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the prospects.

