Beacon teams with GAF to add ecommerce feature GAF QuickMeasure

Beacon (BECN) announced a partnership with GAF to provide its customers access to now order GAF QuickMeasure reports from Beacon PRO+ an industry-leading digital platform. Beacon PRO+…Beacon’s integration with GAF provides contractors with another option to take the guesswork out of the estimation process by ordering QuickMeasure reports to get fast and accurate roof measurements. “This is a much more convenient and cost-efficient way for our customers to access property owner’s roof details and images,” said Jamie Samide, Beacon’s Vice President of Marketing. “Continued investment in our digital platform increases customer loyalty and enhances profit margin, both of which help drive above market growth in line with our Ambition 2025 strategy.”

