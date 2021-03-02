US Markets
Beacon Street to go public via $3 bln SPAC merger

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
March 2 (Reuters) - Beacon Street Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to go public by merging with blank-check firm Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp ACND.N, in a deal valuing the digital subscription services platform at a pro-forma enterprise value of $3 billion.

