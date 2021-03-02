Beacon Street to go public via $3 bln SPAC merger

March 2 (Reuters) - Beacon Street Group said on Tuesday it had agreed to go public by merging with blank-check firm Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp ACND.N, in a deal valuing the digital subscription services platform at a pro-forma enterprise value of $3 billion.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.