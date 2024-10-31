Beacon sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA in lower half of $930M-$970M range

Expects to complete $225M accelerated share repurchase in Q4. Says October sales per day up ~6% y/y. Sees Q4 net sales per day up mid single digits vs. record prior year comparable. Assuming normal Q4 seasonality. Sees Q4 gross margins in mid-25% range. Sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA in lower half of $930M-$970M range. Says Greenfield initiative expected to yield ~20 new branches in 2024. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings slides.

