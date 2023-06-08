BEACON SECURITIES Maintains Solaris Resources (SLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, BEACON SECURITIES maintained coverage of Solaris Resources (SLS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solaris Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLS is 0.45%, an increase of 142.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.04% to 3,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 1,431K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares, representing an increase of 9.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 20.58% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 1,214K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares, representing an increase of 26.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 30.46% over the last quarter.

JZRO - Janus Henderson Net Zero Transition Resources ETF holds 212K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 48.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 138.11% over the last quarter.

TIFF INVESTMENT PROGRAM - TIFF Multi-Asset Fund holds 174K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 57.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 129.62% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK FUNDS - BlackRock Commodity Strategies Fund Investor A Shares holds 160K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLS by 8.19% over the last quarter.

