BEACON SECURITIES Maintains Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, BEACON SECURITIES maintained coverage of Alvopetro Energy (OTCPK:ALVOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.40% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Alvopetro Energy is $5.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.63 to a high of $6.04. The average price target represents an increase of 66.40% from its latest reported closing price of $3.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alvopetro Energy is 71MM, an increase of 44.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alvopetro Energy. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALVOF is 0.46%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 173K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALVOF by 18.16% over the last quarter.

EMAAX - Enterprise Mergers and Acquisitions Fund holds 125K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Mergers & Acquisitions Portfolio Class IB holds 88K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GABCX - The Gabelli Abc Fund aa holds 16K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

