Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Reports Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $148.8 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $98.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.9% to $2.41 billion from $1.87 billion last year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $148.8 Mln. vs. $98.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.95 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.41 Bln vs. $1.87 Bln last year.

