Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $98.8 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $65.9 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $1.88 billion from $1.76 billion last year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $98.8 Mln. vs. $65.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.22 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.88 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year.

