Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $21.38 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $42.31 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.03 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $2.03 billion from $1.94 billion last year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $82.03 Mln. vs. $84/08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $2.03 Bln vs. $1.94 Bln last year.

