Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. Earnings Rise In Q4

(RTTNews) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $65.9 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $21.4 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $2.02 billion from $2.03 billion last year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $65.9 Mln. vs. $21.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.83 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.02 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.