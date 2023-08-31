Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (BECN) Price Target Increased by 8.02% to 99.87

The average one-year price target for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc - (NASDAQ:BECN) has been revised to 99.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.02% from the prior estimate of 92.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.91 to a high of 113.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.52% from the latest reported closing price of 80.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BECN is 0.28%, a decrease of 0.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 72,287K shares. The put/call ratio of BECN is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice holds 15,195K shares representing 24.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 92.14% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,541K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 36.11% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,501K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,964K shares, representing a decrease of 58.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 14.85% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,417K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 28.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 83.34% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,805K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,708K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BECN by 48.92% over the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online.

