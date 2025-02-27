BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY Earnings Results: $BECN Reports Quarterly Earnings

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ($BECN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.65 per share, missing estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $2,403,600,000, missing estimates of $2,480,033,314 by $-76,433,314.

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY Insider Trading Activity

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY insiders have traded $BECN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BECN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLEMENT MUNROE III BEST (President, South Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,674 shares for an estimated $1,292,146 .

. JAMES J GOSA (President, North/Canada Div.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,734 shares for an estimated $1,277,778 .

. JASON L TAYLOR (President, West Division) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,700 shares for an estimated $719,451.

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY Government Contracts

We have seen $152,762 of award payments to $BECN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

