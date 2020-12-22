Beacon Roofing (BECN) to Sell Interior Products Business at $850M

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN has signed an agreement to divest the Interior Products business to affiliates of American Securities LLC, a leading U.S. private equity firm, for $850 million. This move will accelerate the company’s efforts to enhance the balance sheet, reduce net leverage and provide it with financial flexibility for pursuing strategic growth initiatives in core exteriors business to drive shareholder value.



Shares of Beacon Roofing gained 4% during the trading session on Dec 21, following the news.



The business includes 81 branch locations, where it distributes construction products including wallboard, acoustical ceilings, steel framing, and insulation to both residential as well as commercial contractors.



With this strategic action, which is expected to conclude in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Beacon will pursue growth opportunities in core business of residential and commercial roofing and complementary exterior products. Beacon intends to use the anticipated after-tax proceeds of $750 million from this divestiture to reduce net leverage and strengthen the balance sheet.



For fiscal 2020, Interior Products generated $1.03 billion in net sales, incurred a net loss of $11 million and recorded adjusted EBITDA of $73 million. Beacon Roofing will update its fiscal 2021 guidance, reflecting the divestiture of this business.







Shares of this largest distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials have gained 40.1% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s 13.6% rally. Beacon Roofing is benefiting from exceptional operating cost management and cash flow. It has been witnessing improved demand for residential products. Moreover, its digital platform adds to the positives. It increased focus on the new e-commerce platform, OTC (On-Time and Complete) Delivery Network, and a newly-designed website.



Last month, the company came up with better-than-expected results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. The top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, mainly backed by solid residential backdrop and stronger gross margins.

Zacks Rank

Beacon Roofing — which shares space with Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR, Fastenal Company FAST and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. BMCH in the same industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Fastenal Company (FAST): Free Stock Analysis Report



Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.