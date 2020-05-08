Beacon Roofing (BECN) Q2 Loss In Line, Margins Increase Y/Y

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the bottom line met the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved from the prior-year quarter. The improved results were mainly backed by strong sales (particularly until mid-March), stable margins and cost-control measures.



Despite being declared an essential business in all markets served, the company witnessed significant disruption post the declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as pandemic in mid-March. In April, daily sales declined nearly 20% from the prior-year period.



Nonetheless, it is looking for opportunities to improve productivity and enhance customer service through its industry-leading digital platform. Also, the company has implemented various cost-saving actions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



Quarter in Detail



Beacon Roofing reported adjusted loss of 27 cents per share, narrower than the year-ago loss of 45 cents per share.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Beacon Roofing Supply Inc Quote

Net sales of $1.46 billion marginally surpassed the consensus mark of $1.45 billion. The figure also grew 2.1% year over year, backed by certain contractor conversion initiatives, national account sales and continued support from industry-leading digital platform. However, these positives were partially offset by comparatively lower hurricane-related demand.



Residential roofing product sales and complementary product sales declined 1.3% and 0.4%, respectively. However, non-residential roofing product sales improved 2.6% year over year.



Daily sales were up 0.5% year over year. The metric was up 5% year over year before the COVID-19 outbreak in mid-March. Non-residential roofing daily sales grew 10.8% from the prior year.



Operating Highlights



Cost of goods sold (contributing 76.5% to net sales) totaled $1,116.1 million, up 2% year over year. Gross margin expanded 10 basis points (bps) to 23.5%.



Adjusted EBITDA surged 42% year over year and margin grew 80 bps to 2.7%, reflecting strong operating cost-control measures.



Segment Details



Sales in the Residential roofing product segment (contributing 40.5% to total sales) fell 1.3% year over year to $591.2 million. That in Complementary products (35.3%) slipped 0.4% year over year to $514.3 million. Nonetheless, sales in the Non-residential roofing product unit (24.2%) increased 12.6% year over year to $353 million.



Cash Position



As of Mar 31, 2020, Beacon Roofing had cash and cash equivalents of $781.2 million, significantly up from $72.3 million at fiscal 2019-end. Long-term debt was $2.5 billion, almost in line with the last reported quarter and the year-ago figure.



Cash used in operations was reported at $150.8 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020 compared with $242.1 million a year ago.



Zacks Rank & Peer Release



Beacon Roofing — which shares space with Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR and BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. BMCH in the Zacks Building Products – Retail industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Fastenal Company FAST reported impressive first-quarter 2020 results. The top and bottom lines surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate despite persistent decline in activity levels. Moreover, activity levels weakened significantly in the second half of March, in response to societal actions that were undertaken to address the coronavirus pandemic.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.