Beacon Receives Early Termination Of HSR Waiting Period For Sale Of Interiors Business

(RTTNews) - Beacon (BECN) has received early termination of the waiting period required under the HSR Act, in connection with the divestiture of its Interior Products business. In December, Beacon entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Interior Products business to affiliates of American Securities LLC.

Julian Francis, Beacon's CEO and President, said: "We are very pleased to receive early termination of the HSR waiting period for the sale of our Interiors business to American Securities. We remain on schedule to close the transaction during our fiscal second quarter."

