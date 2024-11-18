Beacon price target raised to $136 from $119 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut raised the firm’s price target on Beacon (BECN) to $136 from $119 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Wall Street Journal reported that QXO (QXO), a company formed last year by Brad Jacobs designed to acquire building products distribution companies, has made an offer to acquire Beacon, which subsequently closed up 10% on the day, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Beacon would represent a “solid foray” for QXO into the building products distribution industry, as it is a leading distributor of residential and non-residential roofing. It continues to expect Beacon to benefit from the execution of its “Ambition 2025” strategic plan, which features both top and bottom line growth initiatives.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BECN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.