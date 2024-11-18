News & Insights

Beacon price target raised to $136 from $119 at JPMorgan

November 18, 2024 — 09:20 pm EST

JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut raised the firm’s price target on Beacon (BECN) to $136 from $119 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The Wall Street Journal reported that QXO (QXO), a company formed last year by Brad Jacobs designed to acquire building products distribution companies, has made an offer to acquire Beacon, which subsequently closed up 10% on the day, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Beacon would represent a “solid foray” for QXO into the building products distribution industry, as it is a leading distributor of residential and non-residential roofing. It continues to expect Beacon to benefit from the execution of its “Ambition 2025” strategic plan, which features both top and bottom line growth initiatives.

