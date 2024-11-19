Beacon ‘not the most obvious asset we see QXO acquiring,’ says Jefferies

After The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that QXO (QXO), which is “effectively a SPAC,” has made an offer to acquire Beacon (BECN), Jefferies analyst Philip Ng noted that QXO has dry powder to pursue a deal in the $6B-$8B enterprise value range, so Beacon would be “on the upper end of the range of the size of deal it could pursue.” The firm, which noted that Beacon had an EV of $9.8B following the stock move yesterday, said the company could provide the foundation for QXO to consolidate the building products distribution industry, but added that Beacon is “not the most obvious asset we see QXO acquiring.” Jefferies keeps a Hold rating and $100 price target on Beacon shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on BECN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.