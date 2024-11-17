News & Insights

Stocks

Beacon Minerals Unveils Promising Iguana Deposit Estimate

November 17, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited has announced a substantial 17 million tonne Mineral Resource Estimate at the Iguana Deposit, part of the Lady Ida Project, which promises 609,000 ounces of gold. The resource is primarily categorized as inferred, and the company plans to release an ore reserve statement by the end of the year. This strategic move is part of Beacon’s efforts to enhance resource confidence and expand its gold inventory toward the one million ounce milestone.

