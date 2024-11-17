Beacon Minerals Unveils Promising Iguana Deposit Estimate

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Beacon Minerals Limited has announced a substantial 17 million tonne Mineral Resource Estimate at the Iguana Deposit, part of the Lady Ida Project, which promises 609,000 ounces of gold. The resource is primarily categorized as inferred, and the company plans to release an ore reserve statement by the end of the year. This strategic move is part of Beacon’s efforts to enhance resource confidence and expand its gold inventory toward the one million ounce milestone.

For further insights into AU:BCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.