Beacon Minerals Sees Major Shareholder Shift

Beacon Minerals Limited has witnessed a significant shift in its shareholder landscape, as Colin Petroulas increased his stake from 7.187% to 11.099% of the company’s voting power. This substantial change highlights a growing interest in the company, potentially influencing its strategic direction and market perception.

