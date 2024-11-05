News & Insights

Beacon Minerals Reveals Top Shareholders and Ownership Stakes

November 05, 2024 — 08:21 pm EST

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited unveils its top 20 shareholders, with significant holdings led by Mr. Colin Petroulas, who owns 12.7% of the company’s issued capital. The report highlights the concentrated ownership, where these top holders possess 72.55% of the total issued capital, reflecting strong stakeholder interest in the company’s future prospects.

