Beacon Minerals to Quote New Securities on ASX

November 05, 2024 — 08:21 pm EST

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 469,596,021 fully paid ordinary shares and 532,390,250 options expiring in October 2029 on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move is part of previously announced transactions, potentially impacting the company’s stock liquidity and market presence. Investors in the financial markets may find this an intriguing development as it could influence Beacon Minerals’ stock performance.

