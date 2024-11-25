Beacon Minerals to Quote 1.4M New Securities

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.
Beacon Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 1.4 million securities under the ASX code BCNOD, set to expire on November 5, 2029. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and attract potential investors. The announcement follows the initial lodgment of Appendix 3B in September 2024.
