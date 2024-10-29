Beacon Minerals Projects Higher Gold Output

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited reported a gold production of 5,230 ounces for the September 2024 quarter, with expectations to increase output to 6,500 ounces in the December quarter. The company achieved gold sales of 4,376 ounces at an average price of $3,696 per ounce, resulting in $16.17 million in sales receipts. Beacon continues to operate without gold hedging, taking advantage of rising gold prices.

