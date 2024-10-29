News & Insights

Stocks

Beacon Minerals Projects Higher Gold Output

October 29, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited reported a gold production of 5,230 ounces for the September 2024 quarter, with expectations to increase output to 6,500 ounces in the December quarter. The company achieved gold sales of 4,376 ounces at an average price of $3,696 per ounce, resulting in $16.17 million in sales receipts. Beacon continues to operate without gold hedging, taking advantage of rising gold prices.

For further insights into AU:BCN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.