Beacon Minerals Director’s Increased Shareholdings

November 11, 2024 — 01:27 am EST

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited reported a change in the director’s interest as Graham McGarry acquired additional shares and options, increasing his holdings significantly. The transactions were part of an entitlement issue and shortfall allocation, reflecting active engagement in the company’s financial maneuvers. This update may interest investors tracking stockholder movements and their potential impact on market dynamics.

