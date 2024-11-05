Beacon Minerals Adjusts Securities Issue Date

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.
Beacon Minerals Limited has updated its planned issuance of securities, adjusting the proposed issue date to November 6, 2024. This move is part of a non-renounceable pro rata issue, showcasing the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market. Investors are keenly observing these developments, as they reflect Beacon Minerals’ ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.
