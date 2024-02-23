Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) Price Target Increased by 18.84% to 2.83

The average one-year price target for Beacon Lighting Group (ASX:BLX) has been revised to 2.83 / share. This is an increase of 18.84% from the prior estimate of 2.38 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.34 to a high of 3.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.96% from the latest reported closing price of 2.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beacon Lighting Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLX is 0.01%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 697K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 478K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 9.30% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 71K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 7.24% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 39K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 8.27% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Small Cap Growth Portfolio Institutional Class holds 27K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 13.90% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLX by 9.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.