Beacon jumps 12% to $110.40 after WSJ says QXO made takeover bid

13:52 EST Beacon (BECN) jumps 12% to $110.40 after WSJ says QXO (QXO) made takeover bid
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BECN:
- Beacon Roofing Supply Reports Record Q3 2024 Performance
- Beacon sees FY24 adjusted EBITDA in lower half of $930M-$970M range
- Beacon Roofing Supply Reports Record Q3 2024 Results
- Beacon reports Q3 EPS $4.35, consensus $2.83
- Is BECN a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.