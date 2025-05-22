Beacon Financial Joins LPL Financial, Partnering with Momentum Wealth Partners to Enhance Client Services

Beacon Financial joins LPL Financial, aligning with Momentum Wealth Partners, to enhance client services and technology.

Quiver AI Summary

LPL Financial LLC announced that Beacon Financial has joined its broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), and custodial platforms, partnering with Momentum Wealth Partners. The Toledo, Ohio-based firm, founded in 1997 by CEO Greg Kopan, serves approximately $850 million in assets and aims to provide tailored financial strategies for diverse clients, including business owners and retirees. After a thorough evaluation of potential partners, Beacon chose LPL for its strategic succession planning, advanced technology, and commitment to cybersecurity. LPL’s Managing Director welcomed Beacon to their platform, emphasizing their goal to support advisors in delivering superior client experiences.

Potential Positives

Beacon Financial's transition to LPL Financial brings approximately $850 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets, enhancing LPL's overall asset management capabilities.

Beacon Financial's CEO, Greg Kopan, brings nearly two decades of industry experience, which may strengthen LPL's reputation and client service with a seasoned professional at the helm.

LPL's substantial investment in technology and cybersecurity, totaling over $500 million last year, demonstrates its commitment to providing a secure and efficient platform for advisors, which is attractive to new firms like Beacon Financial.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant change in partnership, indicating that Beacon Financial transitioned from Cetera to LPL Financial, which may raise questions about the reasons for the departure and any dissatisfaction with the previous relationship.

The mention of LPL spending over $500 million on technology infrastructure and cybersecurity underscores a potential vulnerability, suggesting that there may have been prior concerns regarding the adequacy of their systems to protect advisors and client assets.

Despite LPL being described as a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, the reliance on sourcing firms seeking partnerships could indicate increasing competition and pressure in the financial services industry.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement made by LPL Financial?

LPL Financial announced that Beacon Financial has joined their broker-dealer and RIA platforms, enhancing their service capabilities.

Who is the CEO of Beacon Financial?

The CEO of Beacon Financial is Greg Kopan, AIF®, who has nearly two decades of experience in financial services.

How much in assets does Beacon Financial manage?

Beacon Financial reports managing approximately $850 million in advisory, brokerage, and retirement plan assets.

Why did Beacon Financial choose LPL Financial?

Beacon Financial chose LPL for its strategic succession planning, robust technology, and strong commitment to cybersecurity.

What services does LPL Financial provide to advisors?

LPL Financial offers a range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools, and practice management services.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LPLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LPLA stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $100,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LPLA Insider Trading Activity

$LPLA insiders have traded $LPLA stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LPLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW J AUDETTE (President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 33,365 shares for an estimated $12,159,676 .

. MATTHEW ENYEDI (Managing Director) sold 5,154 shares for an estimated $1,903,526

RICHARD STEINMEIER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $1,308,265

MARC ELIOT COHEN (Managing Director) sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $402,435

ANERI JAMBUSARIA (Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 385 shares for an estimated $126,191.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LPLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 440 institutional investors add shares of $LPLA stock to their portfolio, and 327 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LPLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LPLA in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/13/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LPLA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LPLA forecast page.

Full Release



SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



LPL Financial LLC



announced today that



Beacon Financial



has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligning with



Momentum Wealth Partners



, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. The Beacon Financial team of 10 advisors reported having served approximately $850 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Cetera.





Based in Toledo, Ohio, Beacon Financial is led by Principal Owner and CEO Greg Kopan, AIF®, a seasoned financial services veteran with nearly two decades of industry experience. Kopan founded Beacon Financial in 1997 with the goal of helping clients build a more secure financial future. Today, Beacon Financial is a multi-generational practice leveraging multiple perspectives to work toward predictability for their clients’ wealth horizon.





“Our clients range from business owners and professionals to those nearing or in retirement, and we take a comprehensive approach to understanding each of their needs and goals to create a personalized and tailored plan to help them meet their short- and long-term goals,” Kopan said.





Looking to pair their client-centered philosophy with the desire to provide their clients with an elevated experience, the team spent 10 months researching firms and doing their due diligence before selecting LPL and Momentum as the best partners for their business goals.





“LPL stood out to us for several reasons,” Kopan said. “First, LPL has a



strategic succession planning



team, and that’s incredibly important as we are a multi-generational practice, and the future of the firm is always top of mind. LPL’s robust



integrated and streamlined technology



also stood out because we have a lot of older clients, and I am confident that having a single sign-on will be a positive change for them. Another deciding factor is that LPL understands our concerns around cybersecurity and is committed to helping combat the issue. Last year, LPL spent more than $500 million on



technology infrastructure and cybersecurity



to help advisors keep their businesses — and their clients — safe.”





Kevin Frank, Momentum Wealth Partners Managing Partner and Co-founder, stated, “At Momentum, our mission is to empower advisors to achieve their professional goals by providing strategic planning, personalized support and an unwavering partnership — the same type of partnership that the Beacon Financial team provides to their clients. We look forward to a successful partnership for years to come.”





Scott Posner, Managing Director, Business Development, said, “We welcome the Beacon Financial team and are honored they turned to LPL and Momentum Wealth Partners for the next phase of their business. At LPL, we are committed to helping advisors provide differentiated experiences by delivering innovative capabilities and strategic resources that make it easier for advisors to manage their practices and build long-term value with their clients.”









Related









Advisors, learn how LPL Financial can help



take your business to the next level



.









About LPL Financial









LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports nearly 29,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.8 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 7 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to — run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit



www.lpl.com



.







Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.



Beacon Financial, Momentum Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.





Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.





We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “



Investor Relations



” or “



Press Releases



” section of our website.







*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2024.











Media Contact:











Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com











Tracking #735638



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.