Beacon Financial Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Beacon Financial Corporation (BBT) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $64.426 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $46.217 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $219.195 million from $214.721 million last year.

Beacon Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.426 Mln. vs. $46.217 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $219.195 Mln vs. $214.721 Mln last year.

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