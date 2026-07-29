Beacon Financial Corporation Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Beacon Financial Corporation (BBT) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $64.426 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $22.026 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 131.6% to $219.195 million from $94.655 million last year.

Beacon Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $64.426 Mln. vs. $22.026 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $219.195 Mln vs. $94.655 Mln last year.

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