Beacon Financial Corporation Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Beacon Financial Corporation (BBT) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $53.36 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $17.53 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 97.7% to $312.58 million from $158.14 million last year.

Beacon Financial Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53.36 Mln. vs. $17.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $312.58 Mln vs. $158.14 Mln last year.

