Beacon Financial Buys $10 Million of TCW Flexible Income ETF

Key Points

Beacon Financial bought 259,835 shares of FLXR in the fourth quarter.

The firm's quarter-end position value increased by approximately $10 million following the purchase.

The FLXR position totaled about 2.4% of Beacon's assets under management (AUM) as disclosed in the fourth-quarter 13F.

The FLXR stake ranks inside the fund’s top five holdings as of December 31, 2025.

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC initiated a new position in TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Feb. 13, 2026, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC opened a new position in FLXR during the fourth quarter, buying 259,835 shares. The transaction’s estimated value, based on the quarter’s average price, was approximately $10.3 million.

What else to know

This new position in FLXR represents 2.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s 13F reportable assets as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:JEPI: $20.4 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGDV: $18.2 million (4.2% of AUM) NASDAQ:JEPQ: $11.4 million (2.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:FVD: $10.5 million (2.4% of AUM) NYSE:FLXR: $10.3 million (2.4% of AUM)

As of Feb. 13, 2026, FLXR shares were priced at $39.77, up 8.5% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 4.8 percentage points.

As of Feb. 17, 2026, FLXR shares were 0.5% below their 52-week high.

The fund’s trailing dividend yield was 5.56%.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $2.8 billion Price (as of market close 2/13/26) $39.77 Dividend yield 5.56% 1-year total return 8.5%

ETF snapshot

Actively managed ETF pursuing flexible income through global allocation to bonds, notes, asset-backed securities, bank loans, municipal securities, and money market instruments.

Portfolio diversified across government and corporate issuers, with up to 50% in emerging markets, 65% in high-yield (junk) bonds, and foreign currency exposure capped at 40%.

Operates as an ETF structure since June 2024, enabling daily liquidity and transparency; the expense ratio and detailed cost structure are disclosed in regulatory filings.

TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is a large, actively managed fixed-income fund designed to provide diversified exposure to global debt markets. The fund employs a flexible mandate, allowing dynamic allocation across credit qualities, maturities, and regions, including significant allocations to emerging markets and high-yield securities. FLXR leverages its active management and broad investment universe to seek attractive risk-adjusted income while maintaining the liquidity and transparency advantages of the ETF structure.

What this transaction means for investors

Beacon Financial holds positions in several income-generating ETFs. FLXR was a new position for the fund in the quarter, while it also added to stakes in JEPI, CGDV, and JEPQ.

This purchase appears to be typical rebalancing or adjusting. There was a lot for investors to process last year. The Federal Reserve cut rates twice, and investors are anticipating improving economic conditions and further rate cuts in 2026, which would favor locking in higher yields while they are available.

FLXR delivered stable returns over the past 18 months, currently up 14% (including dividends) since its inception as an ETF in 2024. Its active management could benefit investors seeking a bond fund that dynamically adjusts to changing rate environments.

John Ballard has positions in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

