Beacon Expands Waterproofing Division With DM Figley Acquisition

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. BECN acquired DM Figley Company, Inc., (“DM Figley”), a specialty waterproofing distributor. The acquisition aligns with the company's Ambition 2025 plan to expand across multiple platforms and strengthen customer reach.



Shares of BECN dropped 1.6% during yesterday’s trading session.

BECN Strengthens Market Presence With DM Figley Acquisition

Based in Menlo Park, CA, DM Figley is a wholesale distributor of sealants, waterproofing and concrete repair materials. The company has been serving customers across California since 1970, with additional locations in Anaheim, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego. It supplies construction professionals with products such as epoxies, protective coatings and repair systems.



The acquisition adds DM Figley to Beacon's Waterproofing Division, which now operates nearly 60 branches across the United States. DM Figley brings strong customer relationships and technical expertise, further strengthening BECN's nationwide platform. The integration allows customers to access a broader range of services while maintaining existing local connections.

BECN’s Focus on Ambition 2025 Plan

The company focuses on above-market growth by expanding its footprint through acquisitions and new greenfield branches. This strategy aligns with its Ambition 2025 plan, which emphasizes adding locations and teams to enhance customer service. From Jan. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2024, the company acquired 26 companies, which added 85 total branches to its portfolio.



It has implemented several strategic initiatives to drive long-term growth and enhance customer experience. The company aims to expand revenues, improve margins and create value for its customers, suppliers, employees and shareholders.



In 2024, Beacon has advanced greatly along its path of achieving Ambition 2025 targets. The accomplishments include 19 newly opened greenfield locations, 42 acquired branches, digital sales up 24.1% year over year and continued improvements across its branches falling in the bottom quintile of financial performance metrics.

BECN’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of this largest publicly traded distributor of residential and non-residential roofing materials have gained 39.6% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Building Products – Retail industry’s growth of 4.6%. The company is benefiting from the effective implementation of its Ambition 2025 targets and cost-reduction initiatives. BECN’s emphasis on expanding through acquisitions, along with investments in digital and productivity enhancements, is expected to support its prospects.

BECN’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Beacon currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector are:



BJ's Restaurants, Inc. BJRI presently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



BJRI delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 84.7%, on average. The stock has declined 3.1% in the past year. The consensus estimate for BJRI’s 2025 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 3.3% and 17.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Brinker International, Inc. EAT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. EAT delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.7%, on average. The stock has surged 184.3% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for EAT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18.7% and 98.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). CAKE delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.3%, on average. The stock has gained 30.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAKE’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 5.6% and 8.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.